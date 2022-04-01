“GMA3” Guest List: Martin Luther King III, Cam Little and More to Appear Week of April 4th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 4th-8th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 4th-8th:

Monday, April 4 Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King Deirdre Bolton Holly Erickson and Natalie Mortimer ( The Modern Proper ) Da’Vine Joy Randolph ( The Lost City )

Tuesday, April 5 Adrian Diaz (Seattle Police Department Chief) Amy Keating (Consumer Reports nutritionist) Performance by Riverdance

Wednesday, April 6 Cam Little (University of Arkansas All-American kicker)

Thursday, April 7 Dr. Paul Burton (Moderna chief medical officer) Clyde W. Ford ( Of Blood and Sweat ) Milly Almodovar (Beauty and lifestyle expert) Residente

Friday, April 8 Rabbi Michael Schudrich Geoffrey Zakarian ( Big Restaurant Bet )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.