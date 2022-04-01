LEGO Marvel Super Hero Mech Armor Sets Now Available for Pre-Order

Suit up heroes! Three popular Marvel characters have been reimagined as part of the LEGO Mech Armor series and will make a great addition to any hero’s collection. Wolverine, Black Panther, and Iron Man are ready to play then hang around as part of your LEGO display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

LEGO has introduced three new Marvel Hero Mech Armor sets that are as super as the heroes themselves!

This exciting new collection includes a mutant, a king, and tech genius too. We’re talking about Wolverine, Black Panther, and Iron Man.

Kid friendly and great for collectors too, each set comes with armor that can be assembled to hold a heroic mini figure that can be part of imaginative play, then left for display.

The Marvel Hero Mech Armor sets sell for $9.99 and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

Wolverine

“When kids put the Wolverine mini-figure into the cockpit of the giant Wolverine mech, they take their creative play to new heights. The Super-Hero mech has movable arms and legs and giant, elongated claws attached to its powerful hands.”

LEGO 76202 Marvel Super Heroes Wolverine Mech Armor – $9.99

Measures about 4 1/2-inches tall

Includes 142 pieces

Ages 7 and up

Black Panther

“This mighty play-and-display mech transforms the clawed Avenger into a supersized, Super-Hero warrior. Place the Black Panther mini-figure into the cockpit of the Black Panther mech, its huge, movable arms, legs and crushing claws guarantee endless Super-Hero action as they battle bad guys, take on other mechs and recreate favorite Marvel movie scenes.”

LEGO 76204 Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther Mech Armor – $9.99

Measures about 5 1/2-inches tall

Includes 124 pieces

Ages 7 and up

Iron Man

“This mighty mech makes the Iron Man play experience bigger and better when kids place the Iron Man mini-figure into the opening cockpit of the giant Iron Man mech. With the mech's loaded stud shooter, large energy shield and fully jointed arms and legs, kids can recreate favorite movie scenes, take on other mechs in epic battles and play out endless Super-Hero adventures of their own.”

LEGO 76203 Marvel Super Heroes Iron Man Mech Armor – $9.99