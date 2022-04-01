Peach Momoko Reimagines Marvel’s “Civil War” in “Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai” This July

The next evolution of Peach Momoko’s bold vision of Marvel Universe arrives this July in “Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai” Written and drawn by Momoko, this four-issue limited series will serve as a sequel to the highly-acclaimed “Demon Days” saga, taking readers on another breathtaking journey into the imagination of one of the industry’s most inventive talents! Momoko will once again blend the characters and stories of Marvel Comics with traditional Japanese folklore.

Get ready to choose a side because this time, Momoko will reimagine the iconic Marvel event, “Civil War,” complete with new versions and incredible designs for heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and more.

Peach Momoko returns with another saga filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite.

When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side?

Prepare to be transported to the Momoko-verse for another incredible adventure in Peach Momoko’s “Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai” on July 13.

