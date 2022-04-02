Mickey Mouse and “The Mandalorian” Hand Sanitizers Recalled

There has been a Disney-branded hand sanitizer that has been recalled due to possible hazardous chemicals. This information was given by Kiro 7 News Seattle.

What's Happening:

In a Friday news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced that Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc., issued a voluntary recall.

This includes two hand sanitizers that are labeled with Mickey Mouse and the "Star War" series " The Mandalorian " Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

The FDA conducted tests and found the presence of benzene in The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer.

In the Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer, they found the presence of methanol.

Best Brands imported these two, which were produced by a third-party manufacturer, according to a news release.

According to the FDA, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Substantial exposure to benzene can result in leukemia and blood cancers of the bone marrow, along with other blood disorders.

According to the FDA, substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

The risk is higher for young children to accidentally ingest this product or teenagers who drink this product for its alcohol.

Best Bands has conducted its own investigation and determined that both of the affected lots were produced between April 2020 and May 2020.

If you're wondering if the Mickey Mouse sanitizer you purchased is under this recall, it is blue-colored, 2.11-ounce bottles with lot number 20E201, NDC number 74530-012-02 and an expiration date of September 30th, 2022.

The Mandalorian sanitizer comes in a 2.11-ounce bottle with green or blue liquid. The product has lot number 20D21, NDC number 74530-013-02 and an expiration date of June 30th, 2022.

If you have purchased this product, contact Best Brands by email at [email protected] for a refund.

They say to stop using this product immediately.

The FDA says consumers who are suffering adverse effects from a recalled product should report it to the MedWatch program.

