Mickey Mouse and “The Mandalorian” Hand Sanitizers Recalled

There has been a Disney-branded hand sanitizer that has been recalled due to possible hazardous chemicals. This information was given by Kiro 7 News Seattle.
What's Happening:
- In a Friday news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced that Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc., issued a voluntary recall.
- This includes two hand sanitizers that are labeled with Mickey Mouse and the "Star War" series "The Mandalorian" Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.
- These items are being recalled due to possible hazardous chemicals.
- The FDA conducted tests and found the presence of benzene in The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer.
- In the Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer, they found the presence of methanol.
- Best Brands imported these two, which were produced by a third-party manufacturer, according to a news release.
- According to the FDA, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Substantial exposure to benzene can result in leukemia and blood cancers of the bone marrow, along with other blood disorders.
- According to the FDA, substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.
- The risk is higher for young children to accidentally ingest this product or teenagers who drink this product for its alcohol.
- Best Bands has conducted its own investigation and determined that both of the affected lots were produced between April 2020 and May 2020.
- After the FDA’s report, the company has confirmed that both products have been removed in April 2021, for unrelated commercial reasons.
- If you're wondering if the Mickey Mouse sanitizer you purchased is under this recall, it is blue-colored, 2.11-ounce bottles with lot number 20E201, NDC number 74530-012-02 and an expiration date of September 30th, 2022.
- The Mandalorian sanitizer comes in a 2.11-ounce bottle with green or blue liquid. The product has lot number 20D21, NDC number 74530-013-02 and an expiration date of June 30th, 2022.
- At this time, Best Brands says it has not received any reports of adverse effects from the product.
- If you have purchased this product, contact Best Brands by email at [email protected] for a refund.
- They say to stop using this product immediately.
- The FDA says consumers who are suffering adverse effects from a recalled product should report it to the MedWatch program.
