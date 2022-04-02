Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Gives His Famous Spiel at Orlando International Airport

If you travel to Orlando International Airport while on the tram, you will hear the speech by Orlando Mayor, Buddy Dyer. He welcomes you to Orlando, whether you are visiting the City Beautiful or coming home. The City of Orlando shared a tweet yesterday on what travelers saw.
What's Happening:
- There is a video of Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer with a megaphone welcoming travelers to Orlando.
- It says that they were having tram audio issues and he was happy to lend a hand and give that famous speech to travelers.
- The tweet said: “Our partners at @MCO were having issues with tram audio and @orlandomayor was happy to lend a hand and deliver his famous spiel in person to travelers. If you see him at the airport today tag us!
- You can see the video below.”
About Orlando International Airport:
- MCO is one of the largest commercial airports in terms of land area in the United States.
- Currently, there are two terminals: Terminal A and Terminal B.
- MCO has been building Terminal C, which is said to open sometime in 2022.
- Once Terminal C is open, it will offer an additional 15 gates and it is expected to increase the total number of passengers that come through this airport by about 12 million.