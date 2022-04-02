Photos – Amazing Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Cosplay and Products at WonderCon

WonderCon has returned to the Anaheim Convention Center and we were in attendance to check out some of the amazing Disney sights on the showfloor.

  • At the Toynami booth, we got a look at these incredible Captain America and Spider-Man statues.

  • Speculative Fiction Collectibles displayed these awesome “X-Men vs. Sentinel,” Spider-Man and Thor statues as well.

  • And for some Star Wars fun, the Droid Builders corner had some cool stuff too.

  • The Costume Biz booth had the Armorer and Frog Lady costumes from The Mandalorian on display.

  • There was some Disney fun as well, including an entire booth dedicated to Disney pins and a fully working Wall-E.

  • And of course there was a lot of great cosplay at WonderCon this year as well.

Hitchhiking Ghost

Doctor Strange

Carnage

Imperial Officer

Din Djarin

  • Our friends at Visit Anaheim got a look at even more amazing cosplay, including characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Tron, The Incredibles and more. Check out their photos below.