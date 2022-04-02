‘The Quest’ Available on Disney+ May 11th

‘The Quest’ is a groundbreaking, immersive competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers into the fictional world of Everealm, where they must save the kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. If you’ve wanted more, Disney+ has shared that The Quest will be streaming soon.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ will be debuting The Quest on Wednesday, May 11th.
- The new competition series was created by the producers of Lord of the Rings as well as producers from hit TV shows like The Amazing Race and Queer Eye.
- "What makes The Quest so unique is that it’s a true hybrid of scripted and reality," says executive producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster. "It’s a groundbreaking new genre where we place real teenagers in a reality competition and bring them into a fully realized fantasy world that is built on a scripted mythology of intrigue and adventure played out alongside actors for a completely immersive experience."
- It combines the best elements of scripted and unscripted content to create an immersive series.
- “We’re doing something magical that has never been done at this level. We’re taking real people and putting them in a fully realized fantasy story, conceived and built by incredible artisans in every department,” say Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky, executive producers, Court Five. “It’s an immersive, real-life hero’s journey for these eight normal teenagers, who transform before your very eyes. It’s an exciting new form of storytelling.”
- “We were very focused on the aesthetic of the show, from production design through costume design, making sure that everything felt authentic. We wanted both our Paladins and our audience to feel immersed in the epic world we created,” say Michael Williams and Rob Eric, executive producers, from Scout Productions.
- If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can see it below.