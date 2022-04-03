Details Announced for Disney One Family – 2022 Pin Celebration at EPCOT

An annual tradition since the turn of the millennium has been a pin trading event taking place at EPCOT. The last two years, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year’s event, titled One Family, will be returning to EPCOT’s World ShowPlace for the first time since 2019.

What’s Happening:

“Celebrating the magical, incredible, timeless, and inclusive bonds that make a family.

Inspired by the love Walt Disney had for his daughters, and his dream of building a place where parents and children could have fun together, join us at The Most Magical Place on Earth as we celebrate our family and a pin trading tradition.

Whether it is family that you are born into, or one that you make yourself – family is the most magical story of all. Journey from Neverland to Arendelle, from any one of the multi-verses to a bioluminescent world, from a galaxy far, far away to infinity and beyond, with an eclectic, quirky, heartfelt collection of pins that inspires us to laugh, share, and connect as ONE Family.”