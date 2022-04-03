Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of April 4th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Additionally, the show will celebrate “Live’s Spring Has Sprung Week” with ways to liven up your home, kitchen, garden and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of April 4th-8th:

Monday, April 4 Oscar Isaac ( Moon Knight ) Rupert Friend “Spring Has Sprung Week:” Dayna Isom Johnson (Spring decorating tips)

Tuesday, April 5 Matthew Broderick ( Plaza Suite ) Colman Domingo ( Fear the Walking Dead ) “Spring Has Sprung Week:” Chef Geoffrey Zakarian (Springtime cooking ideas)

Wednesday, April 6 Eddie Redmayne ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ) “Spring Has Sprung Week:” Dr. Neeta Ogden (Springtime allergy solutions)

Thursday, April 7 Mark Wahlberg “Spring Has Sprung Week:” Mélanie Berliet (Gardening ideas)

Friday, April 8 Michelle Pfeiffer ( The First Lady ) “Spring Has Sprung Week:” Ali Wenzke (How to make spring cleaning a breeze)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.