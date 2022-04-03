Tokyo Disneyland Holding Special Easter Event With Wacky Springtime Fun

Tokyo Disneyland will hold a special “Disney Easter” event for the first time in three years from April 1st to June 30th, 2022.
- The “Disney Easter” event features some of your favorite Disney characters, including:
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Donald
- Goofy
- Daisy
- Pluto
- Chip & Dale
- Max
- Clarice
- Clarabelle Cow
- And more
- The bunny-eared egg characters, “usatama,” have some wacky springtime fun in this Easter Parade which is being performed for the first time is three years.
- “usa” comes from Japanese word “usagi”, which means rabbit and “tama” comes from Japanese word “tamago”, which means egg, two symbols of Easter.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will make an appearance in their new costumes.
- Seven floats will participate in the parade, which is held once a day on the parade route.
