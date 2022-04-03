Tokyo Disneyland Holding Special Easter Event With Wacky Springtime Fun

Tokyo Disneyland will hold a special “Disney Easter” event for the first time in three years from April 1st to June 30th, 2022.

  • The “Disney Easter” event features some of your favorite Disney characters, including:
    • Mickey
    • Minnie
    • Donald
    • Goofy
    • Daisy
    • Pluto
    • Chip & Dale
    • Max
    • Clarice
    • Clarabelle Cow
    • And more

  • The bunny-eared egg characters, “usatama,” have some wacky springtime fun in this Easter Parade which is being performed for the first time is three years.
  • “usa” comes from Japanese word “usagi”, which means rabbit and “tama” comes from Japanese word “tamago”, which means egg, two symbols of Easter.
  • Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will make an appearance in their new costumes.

  • Seven floats will participate in the parade, which is held once a day on the parade route.

