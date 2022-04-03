Tokyo Disneyland Holding Special Easter Event With Wacky Springtime Fun

Tokyo Disneyland will hold a special “Disney Easter” event for the first time in three years from April 1st to June 30th, 2022.

The “Disney Easter” event features some of your favorite Disney characters, including: Mickey Minnie Donald Goofy Daisy Pluto Chip & Dale Max Clarice Clarabelle Cow And more



The bunny-eared egg characters, “usatama,” have some wacky springtime fun in this Easter Parade which is being performed for the first time is three years.

“usa” comes from Japanese word “usagi”, which means rabbit and “tama” comes from Japanese word “tamago”, which means egg, two symbols of Easter.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will make an appearance in their new costumes.

Seven floats will participate in the parade, which is held once a day on the parade route.