20th Century Studios Releases New Trailer for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which will open in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022. The new trailer debuted at WonderCon in Anaheim, California on Sunday, where it was screened for enthusiastic fans along with other footage from the film at a lively panel presentation with the filmmakers and cast.
About The Bob’s Burgers Movie:
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series.
- The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
- The Bob's Burgers Movie showcases voice talent which includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.
- The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith.
- The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.