‘20/20’ Reports on Case That Put Michelle Carter Behind Bars for Encouraging Boyfriend to Commit Suicide Through Text

What's Happening:

  • Michelle Carter was put behind bars for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to commit suicide via text message.
  • This episode of "20/20" will feature footage from the new Hulu series "The Girl from Plainville," which is based on the true story of this case.
  • A two-hour episode of “20/20” featuring ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts will report on the couple and their online relationship.
  • It will share how they opened up to each other about personal matters, including struggling with depression.
  • It will go into how authorities initially handled the case of suicide until they discovered these disturbing text messages from Carter in the weeks before Roy’s death.
  • These text messages led to an involuntary manslaughter charge.
  • This episode of “20/20” will include audio from police interviews with Carter as well as text messages between the couple and interviews with those who were close to them.
  • This episode of “20/20” will air on April 8th at 9:01 p.m. through 11 p.m. Eastern.
  • It will also be available the next day on Hulu.