New Menu Items at City Works Eatery & Pour House

While at Disney Springs, there are plenty of different dining options available. From quick-service to full-service sit-down restaurants, there is something for everyone. City Works Eatery & Pour House announced the roll out of a new menu starting today.

What's Happening:

City Works Eatery & Pour House is known for its American classics with a modern twist.

The new menu is going to make a lasting impression on foodies everywhere.

There is also a great viewing experience for any sporting event.

For those who enjoy beer, there are 90 plus beers on tap.

New Menu Items:

Crab Fondue – jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, parmesan, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette

Cajun Linguine – blackened chicken, Andouille sausage, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, Sriracha cream, linguine pasta

Impossible Quesadilla – Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, mozzarella, queso fresco, avocado cream, elote, red cabbage, micro cilantro

Mango Cucumber Mule – cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer

Your favorites are still available, including Duck Nachos and Kung Pao Cauliflower.

About City Works Eatery & Pour House:

City Works Eatery & Pour House is located on the west side of Disney Springs. Head towards Cirque du Soleil and House of Blues and you can’t miss it.

There is an outdoor patio which features games of all of your favorite sporting events.

There are 17 extra large HDTVs with the best audio and one huge video wall.

There's plenty of room for everyone as there is 8,600 sq ft of indoor dining room.