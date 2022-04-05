New Menu Items at City Works Eatery & Pour House

While at Disney Springs, there are plenty of different dining options available. From quick-service to full-service sit-down restaurants, there is something for everyone. City Works Eatery & Pour House announced the roll out of a new menu starting today.
What's Happening:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House is known for its American classics with a modern twist.
- The new menu is going to make a lasting impression on foodies everywhere.
- There is also a great viewing experience for any sporting event.
- For those who enjoy beer, there are 90 plus beers on tap.
New Menu Items:
- Crab Fondue – jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, parmesan, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette
- Cajun Linguine – blackened chicken, Andouille sausage, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, Sriracha cream, linguine pasta
- Impossible Quesadilla – Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, mozzarella, queso fresco, avocado cream, elote, red cabbage, micro cilantro
- Mango Cucumber Mule – cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
- Your favorites are still available, including Duck Nachos and Kung Pao Cauliflower.
About City Works Eatery & Pour House:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House is located on the west side of Disney Springs. Head towards Cirque du Soleil and House of Blues and you can’t miss it.
- There is an outdoor patio which features games of all of your favorite sporting events.
- There are 17 extra large HDTVs with the best audio and one huge video wall.
- There's plenty of room for everyone as there is 8,600 sq ft of indoor dining room.
