New Menu Items at City Works Eatery & Pour House

by |
Tags: ,

While at Disney Springs, there are plenty of different dining options available. From quick-service to full-service sit-down restaurants, there is something for everyone. City Works Eatery & Pour House announced the roll out of a new menu starting today.

What's Happening:

  • City Works Eatery & Pour House is known for its American classics with a modern twist.
  • The new menu is going to make a lasting impression on foodies everywhere.
  • There is also a great viewing experience for any sporting event.
  • For those who enjoy beer, there are 90 plus beers on tap.

New Menu Items:

  • Crab Fondue – jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, parmesan, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette
  • Cajun Linguine – blackened chicken, Andouille sausage, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, Sriracha cream, linguine pasta
  • Impossible Quesadilla – Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, mozzarella, queso fresco, avocado cream, elote, red cabbage, micro cilantro
  • Mango Cucumber Mule – cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
  • Your favorites are still available, including Duck Nachos and Kung Pao Cauliflower. 

About City Works Eatery & Pour House:

  • City Works Eatery & Pour House is located on the west side of Disney Springs. Head towards Cirque du Soleil and House of Blues and you can’t miss it.
  • There is an outdoor patio which features games of all of your favorite sporting events.
  • There are 17 extra large HDTVs with the best audio and one huge video wall.
  • There's plenty of room for everyone as there is 8,600 sq ft of indoor dining room.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning