Pixar Promotes Creatives Behind “Turning Red” Into Leadership Roles

Pixar Animation Studios has promoted Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins, the filmmakers behind their latest hit, Turning Red, into leadership roles at the iconic animation house.

What’s Happening:

Producer Lindsey Collins, who has been at the studio dating back to the production of A Bug's Life, has been named into a new position: Senior Vice President of Development.

has been named into a new position: Senior Vice President of Development. In this new position she will lead the development group at Pixar where current and up and coming creatives originate their story ideas and shape them into productions for features and for streaming platforms.

In her new title, she will report to Pixar’s president Jim Morris, and will be joining the creative VP team which supports Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, guiding the creative direction of the landmark animation studio.

This promotion comes after serving over 25 years at the studio, serving as a co-producer on WALL-E, and producer of Finding Dory and Turned Red. She also helped create the popular SparkShorts

Academy Award winning director Domee Shi has been named Vice President of Creative, alongside directors Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, WALL-E), Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), and Dan Scanlon (Onward), and will guide the studio's filmmakers on their own productions, serving as part of the legendary Pixar Animation Studios Braintrust.

In this position, Shi will report to Pixar President Jim Morris and C.C.O. Pete Docter.

Shi recently made history for the studio, becoming the first female solo director in the studio's history with her film, Turning Red, which also happens to be the number one film premiere on Disney+

Her Pixar career began with an internship that led to her being hired at the studio as a story artist on Inside Out, also contributing to Coco, The Good Dinosaur, Toy Story 4, and Incredibles 2. It was her first short in 2018, Bao, that caught the attention of audiences and led to an Oscar win. From there, she went on to direct her feature film, Turning Red, released in March of this year.

What They’re Saying:

Lindsey Collins: “As I reflect on my 25 years at Pixar, the pride and gratitude I have is surpassed only by the excitement I feel stepping into this new role. Pixar has always been a place that seeks to delight and surprise audiences and I am thrilled to be able to expand on that legacy and help shape what comes next, surrounded by some of the most diverse, unique and inspiring filmmakers and voices working today.”