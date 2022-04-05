Vegan BBQ at Earl of Sandwich for a Limited Time Only

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, it can sometimes be difficult to find food options when eating out. Although it has come a long way in the vegan food industry, sometimes your options can be limited. If you're planning on being at Disney Springs, there is another option available at Earl of Sandwich.

What's Happening:

Earl of Sandwich has announced a Spicy BBQ Vegan Chicken Sandwich that will be available for a limited time only.

There is vegan chicken, vegan pepper jack, vegan slaw, onions, and barbecue sauce.

Since this sandwich will be available for a limited time only, make sure to try it while you can.

Earl of Sandwich has become a very vegan-friendly option at Disney Springs.

Recently, they also debuted the Vegan Cannonball Sandwich.

The sandwich has vegan meatballs, vegan mozzarella, Italian seasoning, and meatless marinara.

https://twitter.com/earlofsandwich/status/1511010811048865793/photo/1

Dessert:

Although the desserts may not be vegan at Earl of Sandwich, there is a bakery at Disney Springs that will have the delicious sweet treat you're looking for.

Erin McKenna's Bakery

From cupcakes to donuts, cookies, ice cream, pineapple upside down cake, brownies, cinnamon rolls, etc., you will find the dessert you're craving.

The entire bakery is free from all refined sugar, gluten, wheat, soy, dairy and eggs, as well as being kosher.