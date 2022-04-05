Since early March, Disneyland Paris has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. They continue to expand, launching large-scale projects, especially within Walt Disney Studios Park.

What's Happening:

Avengers Campus

Work is already being done on the future Frozen themed area where guests will be in the Kingdom of Arendelle, with its iconic ice mountain and all.

There are shows in parades, such as the day at Disneyland Paris. With enchanting shows and parades, such as "Disney Stars on Parade" or "Disney Illuminations".

In addition to the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park and the renovation of Disneyland Hotel, it's going to keep the Disney experience beyond the parks as it undergoes a royal treatment transformation.

A Frozen-Themed World in Walt Disney Studios Park:

Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and their friends will greet guests at Walt Disney Studios Park, welcoming them to their very own world.

Construction has already begun on the Frozen themed area, and this project is being worked on by hundreds of talented Walt Disney Imagineer teams in Paris and from across the world.

As guests approach this area, they will see Elsa’s Ice Castle welcome them in the distance.

The structure will stand at 131 meters high and feature a snow-covered mountain right next to a 3-hectare lake.

The Kingdom of Arendelle will open its gates to the public "for the first time in forever" and guests will experience new attractions that will take them on a journey with their favorite characters from Frozen.

At this village there will be gift shops, restaurants, and guests will be able to meet their favorite characters in a royal meet and greet.

A New Promenade in a Lush Green Setting:

To get to this new area, guests will walk along a promenade with beautiful landscapes and garden themed walkways.

This is a fantasy world and is going to be the transition between the new theme park and the future lake, which will completely transform the park’s atmosphere.

There will be outdoor family attractions and an elegant table service restaurant with 250 seats on the lakefront.

With its Art Nouveau design, there will be beautiful views of the lake with special meet and greet opportunities with your favorite Disney characters.

What They’re Saying: