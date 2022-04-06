ESPN Re-Signs and Adds Multiple Journalists

ESPN has strengthened its longtime commitment to journalism by recently re-signing five of the most prominent reporters in its Investigative and Enterprise Journalism Unit to new contracts. The five signings come alongside the contract renewal of a key features writer, the addition of an accomplished writer, and the move of an editor into a full-time feature-writing role.

Top L-R: Steve Fainaru, Mark Fainaru-Wada, Mike Fish

Bottom L-R: Michael Fletcher and T.J. Quinn

What’s Happening:

What They’re Saying: