Hulu Releases Trailer for Upcoming Original Film “Crush”

Hulu has shared the full trailer for their upcoming original film, Crush, starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, which is set to debut on Friday, April 29th.

About Crush:

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Crush is directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham.The film is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett for American High, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures, Andrew Miano and Britta Rowings for Depth of Field, Katie Newman for 3 Arts, and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment. Depth of Field's Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Dan Balgoyen are executive producers on the project. LD Entertainment’s Michael Glassman is also on board as an executive producer, as is Max Butler.

Crush Stars:

Rowan Blanchard

Auli’i Cravalho

Isabella Ferreira

Tyler Alvarez

Teala Dunn

Rico Paris

Addie Weyrich

Aasif Mandvi

Michelle Buteau

Megan Mullally