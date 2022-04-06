Photos: Environmental Art Challenge at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Disney is celebrating Earth Month all throughout the company. One of their initiatives takes place at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Disney California Adventure, where guests can vote on their favorite Disneyland Resort Cast Member-created art project.

All of these pieces were created using recycled materials in honor of Earth Month.

Underneath each picture of the various art pieces is a separate photo that explains what materials were used in the piece’s creation.

We should say guests are encouraged to vote, as there were no blank slips in the dispenser when we visited.

Meanwhile, over at Downtown Disney, more Cast Member-created art projects are displayed on the construction walls surrounding the former AMC Theaters building.