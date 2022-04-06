Ways to Celebrate Earth Month at Disneyland Resort

April is officially Earth Month. Disney is taking action to protect the planet with their global initiative to reduce the environment's footprint and to protect wildlife.

What's Happening:

At Disneyland Resort

They are trying to stop more than five million pounds of food from going into landfills by instead donating 2,000 pounds of food per month to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Disney Parks Blog

See the Environmental Art Challenge at Disney California Adventure Park:

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is happening through April 26th, and if you head over to the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

These are all created by Disneyland Resort cast members who used recycled and reused materials.

All you need to do is drop a token next to the one you like most.

These displays will be out through April 30th.

Use Reusable Utensils:

While you're enjoying all the delicious food at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, you can use reusable utensils to help save on waste.

You can bring some from home or they are available to purchase at the Food & Wine Festival Marketplace.

You can continue to reuse them once you get home as well.

New Food Waste Bins:

Disneyland Resort has a new themed line up of trash cans, making it easier to know where to throw away your trash.

If you still have ice after finishing your drink, you can dump it down a special funnel into the trash can labeled "Liquids and Ice."

By doing this, you're helping keep other materials like paper, plastic, or aluminum dry for sorting and recycling.

There are also now specific food waste bins. You can throw over any leftover food like pizza or fries in the new food scrap receptacles located at Galactic Grill inside Disneyland Park. More locations for this will be coming soon.

Enjoy Earth Month Activities:

Every Thursday from April 7th through April 28th, 2022, guests at Disneyland Resorts can enjoy family-friendly Earth Day month activities.

The Disneyland horticulture team will host a "Beneficial Garden Insects Show & Tell" at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

If you have those reusable utensils, guests will have a chance to decorate their own pouch to take home.

Put Your Environmental IQ to the Test:

Make sure to download the Disney Parks app. From April 22nd through April 28th, you'll be able to test your environmental knowledge.

You can play this whether you are at the park or at home.

Have a "Whale" of a Time in Downtown Disney District:

The Wyland Foundation’s Streams of Hope is a mural of Stella, a baby gray whale, in the downtown Disney District next to Star Wars

Guests will be able to learn how to protect our oceans with new art that will be featured throughout April.