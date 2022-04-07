Nominees for 2022 Webby Awards Announced, Complete List of Nominees from The Walt Disney Company

The nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards have been revealed, and multiple projects from The Walt Disney Company have been nominated.

What’s Happening:

Established in 1996 during the Web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is composed of Executive Members—leading Web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.

Reflecting the tremendous growth of the Internet, The Webbys now honors excellence in 7 major media types: Websites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Social, Apps, Mobile, & Voice, Games, and Podcasts.

The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—The Webby Award and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the IADAS select the Nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the Winners of The Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open Web, The Webby People’s Voice is awarded by the voting public. Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garners millions of votes from all over the world.

Listed below, we have every category and nomination held by the Walt Disney Company. If you’d like to vote in the Webby People’s Voice Awards, you can do that here