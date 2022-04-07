Nominees for 2022 Webby Awards Announced, Complete List of Nominees from The Walt Disney Company

The nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards have been revealed, and multiple projects from The Walt Disney Company have been nominated.
What’s Happening:
- Established in 1996 during the Web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is composed of Executive Members—leading Web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.
- Reflecting the tremendous growth of the Internet, The Webbys now honors excellence in 7 major media types: Websites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Social, Apps, Mobile, & Voice, Games, and Podcasts.
- The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—The Webby Award and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the IADAS select the Nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the Winners of The Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open Web, The Webby People’s Voice is awarded by the voting public. Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garners millions of votes from all over the world.
- Listed below, we have every category and nomination held by the Walt Disney Company. If you’d like to vote in the Webby People’s Voice Awards, you can do that here. Voting is open until Thursday, April 21st.
- Websites and Mobile Sites – Features & Design
Best Use of Photography
“Los Angeles confronts its shady divide”
National Geographic
- Websites and Mobile Sites – Features & Design
Best Use of Video or Moving Image
“All Eyes on Mars”
National Geographic
- Websites and Mobile Sites – General Websites and Mobile Sites
Television and Streaming
Star Wars.com
DMED
- Video – Branded Entertainment
Comedy
Balenciaga
The Simpsons
- Video – Branded Entertainment
Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mean Tweets
ABC
- Video – Branded Entertainment
Unscripted
“The Designer Alliance – How Porsche and Lucasfilm Teamed Up to Create a New Star Wars Starship”
Lucasfilm
- Video – General Video
Animation
Aline – The French Dispatch
Searchlight Productions
Video – General Video
Fashion & Beauty
Sneaker Legacies
ESPN Films
- Video – General Video
Sports
Black History Always Special: Finding Free
ESPN Films
Video – Performance & Craft
Best Web Personality/Host
Craig Robinson – Your Attention Please
Hulu
- Video – Video Series & Channels
Diversity & Inclusion
Made by Her: Monumental Women
Hulu
- Video – Video Series & Channels
Documentary
Black History Always Special: Finding Free
ESPN Films
- Video – Video Series & Channels
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube Channel
ABC
- Video – Video Series & Channels
How-to, Explainer & DIY
Marvel’s Long Story Short
Marvel
- Video – Video Series & Channels
Sports
Sneaker Legacies
ESPN Films
- Video – Video Series & Channels
Variety
Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube Channel
ABC
- Advertising, Media & PR – Branded Content
Auto & Auto Services
National Geographic x Hyundai Outside Academy
National Geographic
- Advertising, Media & PR – Craft
Best Music Supervision
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
AKQA
- Advertising, Media & PR – Individual
Experience Marketing
Only Murders in the Building – Projection Mapping and Tie Dye Activation
Hulu
- Apps and Software – General Apps
Entertainment
Marvel Unlimited
Marvel
- Star Wars App
DMED
- Apps and Softwate – App Features
Best OTT Service
Disney+
DMED
- Apps and Software – App Features
Best Practices
National Geographic iOS App
National Geographic
- Apps and Software – App Features
Best Voice Skill
Nat Geo Kids Challenge
Walt Disney Games
- Social – Features
Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment
National Geographic Social Media
National Geographic
- Disney+ Brand
Disney+
- Social – Features
Best Photography & Design
National Geographic on Instagram
National Geographic
- Social – Features
Best Social Video Series
Ask Marvel
Marvel
- Social – Features
Best Use of Filters/Lenses
NatGeo’s Mars Rover AR Experience with NASA
National Geographic
- Social – General Social
Education & Discovery
National Geographic Social Media
National Geographic
- Social – General Social
Entertainment
Michael Le – Disney+ Day
DMED
- Social – General Social
Public Service & Activism
GMA.com – Pulse nightclub survivor reads poem she wrote in the hospital 5 years later
GMA Digital and FiveThirtyEight
- Social – General Social
Sustainability & Environment
National Geographic Social Media
National Geographic
- Social – General Social
Television & Film
Only Murders in the Building Social Campaign
Home Brew
- Social – Social Content Series & Campaigns
Sustainability & Environment
Turn Down the Heat
National Geographic
- Social – Social Video
Events & Live Streaming
‘This Is Me’ Pride Celebration
Disney+
- Disney on Broadway’s Reopening on TikTok Live – The Lion King & Aladdin
Disney Theatrical Group
- Social – Social Video
Television & Film
Only Murders in the Building Social Campaign
Home Brew
- Podcasts – General Series
Crime & Justice
The Dropout
ABC News
- Podcasts – General Series
News & Politics
Start Here
ABC News
- Podcasts – General Series
Sports
ESPN Daily Podcast
ESPN
- Podcasts – Individual Episodes
Crime & Justice
The Dropout
ABC News
- Podcasts – Individual Episodes
Diversity & Inclusion
A Reckoning in Tulsa
National Geographic
- ESPN Daily: NFL Plans to End Race-Norming in Concussion Claims: What Happens Next
ESPN
- Podcasts – Individual Episodes
News & Politics
Start Here, Insurrection
ABC News
- Podcasts – Limited Series & Specials
Documentary
The King of Crenshaw
ESPN
- Podcats – Limited-Series & Specials
Entertainment
Behind the Table
The View
- Games – Features
Best Music/Sound Design
LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
Divertissements Gameloft Inc
- Games – General Games
Family & Kids
LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
Divertissements Gameloft Inc
- Virtual & Remote – Features
Best Performance
National Geographic Earth Day Eve 2021
Exactly Agency