Nominees for 2022 Webby Awards Announced, Complete List of Nominees from The Walt Disney Company

The nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards have been revealed, and multiple projects from The Walt Disney Company have been nominated.

What’s Happening:

  • Established in 1996 during the Web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is composed of Executive Members—leading Web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.
  • Reflecting the tremendous growth of the Internet, The Webbys now honors excellence in 7 major media types: Websites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Social, Apps, Mobile, & Voice, Games, and Podcasts.
  • The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—The Webby Award and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the IADAS select the Nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the Winners of The Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open Web, The Webby People’s Voice is awarded by the voting public. Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garners millions of votes from all over the world.
  • Listed below, we have every category and nomination held by the Walt Disney Company. If you’d like to vote in the Webby People’s Voice Awards, you can do that here. Voting is open until Thursday, April 21st.
  • Websites and Mobile Sites – Features & Design
    Best Use of Photography
    “Los Angeles confronts its shady divide”
    National Geographic
  • Websites and Mobile Sites – Features & Design
    Best Use of Video or Moving Image
    “All Eyes on Mars”
    National Geographic
  • Websites and Mobile Sites – General Websites and Mobile Sites
    Television and Streaming
    Star Wars.com
    DMED
  • Video – Branded Entertainment
    Comedy
    Balenciaga
    The Simpsons
  • Video – Branded Entertainment
    Series
    Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mean Tweets
    ABC
  • Video – Branded Entertainment
    Unscripted
    “The Designer Alliance – How Porsche and Lucasfilm Teamed Up to Create a New Star Wars Starship”
    Lucasfilm
  • Video – General Video
    Animation
    Aline – The French Dispatch
    Searchlight Productions
    Video – General Video
    Fashion & Beauty
    Sneaker Legacies
    ESPN Films
  • Video – General Video
    Sports
    Black History Always Special: Finding Free
    ESPN Films
    Video – Performance & Craft
    Best Web Personality/Host
    Craig Robinson – Your Attention Please
    Hulu
  • Video – Video Series & Channels
    Diversity & Inclusion
    Made by Her: Monumental Women
    Hulu
  • Video – Video Series & Channels
    Documentary
    Black History Always Special: Finding Free
    ESPN Films
  • Video – Video Series & Channels
    Entertainment
    Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube Channel
    ABC
  • Video – Video Series & Channels
    How-to, Explainer & DIY
    Marvel’s Long Story Short
    Marvel
  • Video – Video Series & Channels
    Sports
    Sneaker Legacies
    ESPN Films
  • Video – Video Series & Channels
    Variety
    Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube Channel
    ABC
  • Advertising, Media & PR – Branded Content
    Auto & Auto Services
    National Geographic x Hyundai Outside Academy
    National Geographic
  • Advertising, Media & PR – Craft
    Best Music Supervision
    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    AKQA
  • Advertising, Media & PR – Individual
    Experience Marketing
    Only Murders in the Building – Projection Mapping and Tie Dye Activation
    Hulu
  • Apps and Software – General Apps
    Entertainment
    Marvel Unlimited
    Marvel
  • Star Wars App
    DMED
  • Apps and Softwate – App Features
    Best OTT Service
    Disney+
    DMED
  • Apps and Software – App Features
    Best Practices
    National Geographic iOS App
    National Geographic
  • Apps and Software – App Features
    Best Voice Skill
    Nat Geo Kids Challenge
    Walt Disney Games
  • Social – Features
    Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment
    National Geographic Social Media
    National Geographic
  • Disney+ Brand
    Disney+
  • Social – Features
    Best Photography & Design
    National Geographic on Instagram
    National Geographic
  • Social – Features
    Best Social Video Series
    Ask Marvel
    Marvel
  • Social – Features
    Best Use of Filters/Lenses
    NatGeo’s Mars Rover AR Experience with NASA
    National Geographic
  • Social – General Social
    Education & Discovery
    National Geographic Social Media
    National Geographic
  • Social – General Social
    Entertainment
    Michael Le – Disney+ Day
    DMED
  • Social – General Social
    Public Service & Activism
    GMA.com – Pulse nightclub survivor reads poem she wrote in the hospital 5 years later
    GMA Digital and FiveThirtyEight
  • Social – General Social
    Sustainability & Environment
    National Geographic Social Media
    National Geographic
  • Social – General Social
    Television & Film
    Only Murders in the Building Social Campaign
    Home Brew
  • Social – Social Content Series & Campaigns
    Sustainability & Environment
    Turn Down the Heat
    National Geographic
  • Social – Social Video
    Events & Live Streaming
    ‘This Is Me’ Pride Celebration
    Disney+
  • Disney on Broadway’s Reopening on TikTok Live – The Lion King & Aladdin
    Disney Theatrical Group
  • Social – Social Video
    Television & Film
    Only Murders in the Building Social Campaign
    Home Brew
  • Podcasts – General Series
    Crime & Justice
    The Dropout
    ABC News
  • Podcasts – General Series
    News & Politics
    Start Here
    ABC News
  • Podcasts – General Series
    Sports
    ESPN Daily Podcast
    ESPN
  • Podcasts – Individual Episodes
    Crime & Justice
    The Dropout
    ABC News
  • Podcasts – Individual Episodes
    Diversity & Inclusion
    A Reckoning in Tulsa
    National Geographic
  • ESPN Daily: NFL Plans to End Race-Norming in Concussion Claims: What Happens Next
    ESPN
  • Podcasts – Individual Episodes
    News & Politics
    Start Here, Insurrection
    ABC News
  • Podcasts – Limited Series & Specials
    Documentary
    The King of Crenshaw
    ESPN
  • Podcats – Limited-Series & Specials
    Entertainment
    Behind the Table
    The View
  • Games – Features
    Best Music/Sound Design
    LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
    Divertissements Gameloft Inc
  • Games – General Games
    Family & Kids
    LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
    Divertissements Gameloft Inc
  • Virtual & Remote – Features
    Best Performance
    National Geographic Earth Day Eve 2021
    Exactly Agency