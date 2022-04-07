ESPN Earns Industry-Leading 62 Sports Emmy Nominations For 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards

ESPN has earned an industry-leading 62 Sports Emmy Nominations for the 43rd annual Sports Emmy Awards, announced yesterday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

ESPN earned an industry-leading 62 nominations for the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Wednesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This is the most nominations ever for ESPN and the ninth straight year it has led the industry. ESPN’s record 62 nominations included work by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC

ESPN has won 221 Sports Emmy Awards in 34 years of eligibility. ABC Sports won 160 from 1980 – 2008.

The 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held in-person for the first time in three years on Tuesday, May 24, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

ESPN leading nominations include: ESPN journalism: including E60 with five nominations and SC Featured with three NFL programming: 13 nominations in numerous categories, including linear and streaming content, and several with NFL Films; standouts include Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli NHL on ESPN: In its return to ESPN networks, the content garnered four nominations Studio shows: Outside the Lines, College GameDay, SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption ESPN Deportes: Six nominations, including four for feature stories and one for studio show

Individual nominations include (Category): SportsCenter ’s Scott Van Pelt(Host), College GameDay ’s Rece Davis (Host), and Mike Breen (Play-by-Play) Five-time Sports Emmy winner Kirk Herbstreit (Studio & Event Analyst) and Jay Bilas(Studio Analyst) Holly Rowe (Reporter), Lisa Salters (Reporter) and Malika Andrews (Emerging On-Air Talent) The Peyton Brothers – Eli (Emerging On-Air Talent) and Peyton (Event Analyst) ESPN Deportes’ Cristina Alexander (On-Air Personality in Spanish)



The Complete List of Nominees:

Live Series: Monday Night Football With Peyton & Eli ( ESPN 2 and ESPN+)

ESPN 2 and ESPN+) Playoff Coverage: NBA on ESPN

Edited Event Coverage: Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – The 2021 NFL Draft ( ESPN)

ESPN) Edited Event Coverage: NFL Turning Point: Divisional Round (ESPN+)

(ESPN+) Edited Special: KOBE: The Legend, The Legacy ( ESPN)

ESPN) Edited Special: Muhammed Ali vs. Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special ( ABC)

ABC) Hosted Edited Series: E60 (ESPN)

(ESPN) Hosted Edited Series: Eli’s Places (ESPN+)

(ESPN+) Short Documentary: Black History Always Special: Finding Free (ESPN+, The Undefeated)

(ESPN+, The Undefeated) Short Documentary: Black History Always Special: I Run With Maud (ESPN+, The Undefeated)

(ESPN+, The Undefeated) Short Documentary: Black History Always Special: Monochrome (ESPN+, The Undefeated)

(ESPN+, The Undefeated) Long Documentary: 144 (ESPN, ESPN Films)

144 (ESPN, ESPN Films) Documentary Series: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady ( ESPN+)

ESPN+) Studio Show – Weekly: College GameDay ( ESPN)

ESPN) Studio Show – Weekly: Outside The Lines ( ESPN)

ESPN) Studio Show – Daily: Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)

(ESPN) Studio Show – Daily: SportsCenter (ESPN)

(ESPN) Studio Show – Limited Run: College GameDay: College Football Playoff (ESPN)

(ESPN) Studio Show – Limited Run: Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN)

(ESPN) Journalism: E60 Alive: The Drew Robinson Story ( ESPN)

ESPN) Journalism: E60 Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (ESPN)

(ESPN) Journalism: E60 Ticket Home (ESPN)

(ESPN) Short Featured: SC Featured: A Father’s Resilience (ESPN)

(ESPN) Long Feature: SC Featured: 17 Hours: The Chris Nikic Story (ESPN)

(ESPN) Long Feature: Sunday NFL Countdown: Hey Noah ( ESPN)

ESPN) Open/Tease: NHL on ESPN: Harmony ( ESPN)

ESPN) Interactive Experience – Event Coverage: College Football Playoff National Championship MegaCast (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, ESPN App)

(ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, ESPN App) Personality/Studio Host: Rece Davis ( ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Rece Davis ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Studio Host: Scott Van Pelt ( ESPN)

Scott Van Pelt ESPN) Personality Play-By-Play: Mike Breen ( ABC)

Mike Breen ABC) Personality/Studio Analyst: Jay Bilas (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Jay Bilas (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Studio Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit ( ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Kirk Herbstreit ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Event Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit ( ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Kirk Herbstreit ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Event Analyst: Peyton Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Peyton Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+) Personality/Reporter: Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Reporter: Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC)

Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC) Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent: Malika Andrews (ESPN)

Malika Andrews (ESPN) Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent: Eli Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Eli Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+) Technical Team Event: College Football National Championship: Alabama Crimson Tide Vs. Georgia Bulldogs (ESPN)

(ESPN) Technical Team Event: US Open ( ESPN)

ESPN) Technical Team Studio: College GameDay ( ESPN)

ESPN) Technical Team Studio: Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli (ESPN)

(ESPN) Editing Short-Form: SC Featured: A Father’s Resilience (ESPN)

(ESPN) Editing Long-Form: E60 Alive: The Drew Robinson Story ( ESPN)

ESPN) Editing Long-Form: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN+)

(ESPN+) Dick Schaap Writing – Short Form: Muhammed Ali vs. Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special – Ali-Frazier: The Social Moment (ESPN)

(ESPN) Writing – Long Form: SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe ( SEC Network)

SEC Network) Music Direction: NHL on ESPN: Harmony (ESPN)

(ESPN) Audio/Sound – Live Event: Little League World Series (ESPN)

(ESPN) Audio/Sound – Live Event: NHL on ESPN ( ESPN+, ABC)

ESPN+, ABC) Graphic Design – Event/Show: NBA on ESPN: Marvel Arena of Heroes ( ESPN2)

ESPN2) Graphic Design – Event/Show: NHL on ESPN ( ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)

ESPN, ESPN+, ABC) Graphic Design – Specialty: College Football National Championship: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (ESPN)

(ESPN) Graphic Design – Specialty: Juneteenth ( SEC Network)

SEC Network) Graphic Design – Specialty: The NFL on ESPN (ESPN)

(ESPN) Studio or Production Design/Art Direction: 2001 NBA Finals: Opens (ABC, ESPN)

(ABC, ESPN) Public Service Announcement/Campaign: Mental Health PSA Campaign: Series Intro With Michael Robinson | Hayden Hurst | DJ Chark

Studio Show in Spanish: SportsCenter ( ESPN Deportes)

ESPN Deportes) Feature Story in Spanish: En Sus Zapatos: Alexa Moreno (ESPN Deportes)

(ESPN Deportes) Feature Story in Spanish: Greenland: New York ( ESPN Deportes)

ESPN Deportes) Feature Story in Spanish: SC Reportajes: Kikimita (ESPN Deportes)

(ESPN Deportes) Feature Story in Spanish: Ultimo Tren a Tokio ( ESPN Deportes)

ESPN Deportes) On-Air Personality: Cristina Alexander (ESPN Deportes)