‘Judge Steve Harvey’ and ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Both Renewed on ABC

ABC is renewing both "Judge Steve Harvey" and "Bachelor in Paradise".
What's Happening:
- The courtroom comedy “Judge Steve Harvey” had a strong premiere in January with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.92 million viewers.
- Judge Steve Harvey's run has been a decent run for ABC.
- The series remains steady with a 0.4 demo rating for its latest episodes.
- In the series, Harvey takes on different conflicts and characters in the courtroom.
- From small claims to big disputes, you never know what's going to happen.
- Harvey plays by his own rules, and his courtroom is based on his own life experiences and common sense.
- We are excited to see what season two will look like.
- If you're a fan of all the drama “The Bachelor In Paradise” provides, you will be excited to find out it is returning for its eighth season.
- “The Bachelor In Paradise” aired its seventh season in August of 2021.
- It had to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Since Chris Harrison made his departure, season seven was hosted by David Spade, Lil Job, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass.
- There's no word yet on who the host for season eight will be.