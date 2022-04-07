Spencer Boldman Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Immigrant” in Recurring Role

Hulu continues to add to the cast of its upcoming original series Immigrant. Spencer Boldman has been cast in the recurring role, according to Variety.

. Boldman will portray Lance McCrae, who is described as “the ultimate specimen” and the hottest Chippendales dancer of them all. He is also the inspiration and star of choreographer Nick De Noia’s (Murray Bartlett) greatest, most ambitious routine yet.

Boldman previously starred as Adam Davenport in the DisneyXD series Lab Rats for four seasons.

for four seasons. He also played Jackson in the Disney Channel Zapped .

. Some of this other credits include 21 Jump Street in 2012 and Cruise in 2018.

More on Immigrant: