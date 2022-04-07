Spencer Boldman Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Immigrant” in Recurring Role

Hulu continues to add to the cast of its upcoming original series Immigrant. Spencer Boldman has been cast in the recurring role, according to Variety.
- Boldman will portray Lance McCrae, who is described as “the ultimate specimen” and the hottest Chippendales dancer of them all. He is also the inspiration and star of choreographer Nick De Noia’s (Murray Bartlett) greatest, most ambitious routine yet.
- Boldman previously starred as Adam Davenport in the DisneyXD series Lab Rats for four seasons.
- He also played Jackson in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zapped.
- Some of this other credits include 21 Jump Street in 2012 and Cruise in 2018.
More on Immigrant:
- Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.
- The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.
- Last month, we learned Kumail Nanjiani will star in the upcoming series.
- Other previously announced cast members include:
- Murray Bartlett
- Andrew Rannells
- Dan Stevens
- Juliette Lewis
- Robin De Jesús
- Annaleigh Ashford
- Quentin Plair
- Nicola Peltz
- The series is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers and Emily V. Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi who will also write on the series.
- 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.