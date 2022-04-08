ABC Shares New Trailer For Crime-Series “Who Do You Believe?”

ABC has revealed a new short trailer showcasing their innovative new true-crime series set to debut in May, Who Do You Believe?

What’s Happening:

ABC has shared a new trailer for their new true-crime series set to debut on Tuesday, May 3rd, Who Do You Believe?

The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details.

featuring the usual antics of commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, and appearances by The Muppets and other special guests and surprises throughout the season. New episodes of The Chase will also debut that evening, now with new chasers Victoria Grace, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen joining returning chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

is produced by Lime Pictures (part of All3Media) in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Sarah Tyekiff and Ben Crompton are executive producers for Lime Pictures, Alex Weresow as the showrunner and executive producer, and Suzanne Ali as co-executive producer. Who Do You Believe? Is set to debut on ABC on Tuesday, May 3rd, at 10:00PM.