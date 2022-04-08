Disney+ Shares Trailer For Earth Day Special “The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”

Disney+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming Earth Day special from National Geographic, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return.

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming Earth Day special, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return , from National Geographic. The new trailer comes just a number of days before the premiere of the special on Earth Day, April 22nd.

The Disney+ Earth Day special, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, from National Geographic, is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County.

The new special follows the farmers' 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life Charlotte's Web.

Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet’s biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter and an adorable lamb named Moe who befriends the family.

This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible.

The 30 minute special, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return,” debuts on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22nd.