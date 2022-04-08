ABC7 Los Angeles and Aomedia’s plus life partner are to co-produce on the red carpet at the Glaad Media Award.
What's Happening:
- This will be premiering on April 9th at 6:30 p.m.
- It will be streaming on Hulu on April 16th.
- The red carpet pre-show will air across linear on ABC owned television stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, Fresno, ABC’s Localish Network, Connected TV Apps, and 24/7 Streaming Channels.
- ABC7 Los Angeles Has partnered with AOMedia’s Plus Life to co-produce "On the Red Carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards." This will air on Saturday, April 9th (6:30-7:00 p.m. PDT) and is hosted by ABC7 entertainment correspondent and co-founder of +Life, Karl Schmid.
- This will be a half-hour special that will celebrate the fun side of the evening while educating audiences through interviews about the history of GLAAD’s impact on LGBTQ+ inclusivity and representation in the media.
- Schmid will be on the red carpet interviewing celebrity nominees, highlighting fashion and celebrating the evening's winners and icons.
