“Guardians of the Galaxy: Welcome to Knowhere EP” Video Game Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Welcome to Knowhere EP Original Video Game Soundtrack” is now available to stream.

The EP also contains the music from the “Huddle” – the anthemic power up rock build-up, as well as the Spaghetti Western influenced music for the karaoke showdown with notorious smuggler, Lipless.

All featured tracks are composed, performed, and produced by BAFTA and IVOR NOVELLO nominated composer Richard Jacques, with the bonus EP available for free across all major streaming platforms from 8 April 2022.

Check out the full tracklisting, with descriptions from Jacques: Bizarre Bazaar – “Intergalactic synth vibes meet heavy hard-hitting breaks” Nice Try, Terran – “Hypnotic alien techno featuring trance like extra-terrestrial vocals” Mantlo's Bar – “Rocket’s favorite establishment. Gritty industrial breaks with exotic astral chanting” The Collectors Emporium – “Mesmerizing new age sonic washes featuring ethnic wind” Showdown With Lipless – “Spaghetti Western influenced standoff, featuring the Guardians main theme” The Huddle – “Inspirational stadium rock with rousing crowd chant”

