“Guardians of the Galaxy: Welcome to Knowhere EP” Video Game Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Welcome to Knowhere EP Original Video Game Soundtrack” is now available to stream.
- “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Welcome to Knowhere EP Original Video Game Soundtrack” features four EDM influenced tracks.
- The EP also contains the music from the “Huddle” – the anthemic power up rock build-up, as well as the Spaghetti Western influenced music for the karaoke showdown with notorious smuggler, Lipless.
- All featured tracks are composed, performed, and produced by BAFTA and IVOR NOVELLO nominated composer Richard Jacques, with the bonus EP available for free across all major streaming platforms from 8 April 2022.
- Check out the full tracklisting, with descriptions from Jacques:
- Bizarre Bazaar – “Intergalactic synth vibes meet heavy hard-hitting breaks”
- Nice Try, Terran – “Hypnotic alien techno featuring trance like extra-terrestrial vocals”
- Mantlo's Bar – “Rocket’s favorite establishment. Gritty industrial breaks with exotic astral chanting”
- The Collectors Emporium – “Mesmerizing new age sonic washes featuring ethnic wind”
- Showdown With Lipless – “Spaghetti Western influenced standoff, featuring the Guardians main theme”
- The Huddle – “Inspirational stadium rock with rousing crowd chant”
- You can stream the soundtrack now on Spotify.
What they’re saying:
- Composer Richard Jacques: "I’m thrilled fans can now listen to these tracks and experience the full breadth of music we created for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. I grew up listening to everything from dance to rock to classical to synth, to name just a few. This game celebrates musical diversity, and I was fortunate to have the freedom to compose a soundtrack with Eidos-Montréal that showcases everyday inspiration, influences and eclecticism rooted in modern music.”