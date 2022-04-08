“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and More to Appear Week of April 11th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 11th-15th:

  • Monday, April 11
    • Viola Davis (The First Lady)
    • Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • Tuesday, April 12
    • Gillian Anderson (The First Lady)
    • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guest Maxwell
  • Wednesday, April 13
    • Bill Maher
    • Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
    • Musical Guest Alec Benjamin
  • Thursday, April 14
    • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul and Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir)
    • Jonathan Van Ness (Love That Story: Observations From a Gorgeously Queer Life)
    • Musical Guest Stromae
  • Friday, April 15
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.