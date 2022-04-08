“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and More to Appear Week of April 11th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 11th-15th:
- Monday, April 11
- Viola Davis (The First Lady)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
- Tuesday, April 12
- Gillian Anderson (The First Lady)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guest Maxwell
- Wednesday, April 13
- Bill Maher
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
- Musical Guest Alec Benjamin
- Thursday, April 14
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul and Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir)
- Jonathan Van Ness (Love That Story: Observations From a Gorgeously Queer Life)
- Musical Guest Stromae
- Friday, April 15
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.