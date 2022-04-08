“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and More to Appear Week of April 11th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 11th-15th:

Monday, April 11 Viola Davis ( The First Lady ) Henry Winkler ( Barry )

Tuesday, April 12 Gillian Anderson ( The First Lady ) Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary ) Musical Guest Maxwell

Wednesday, April 13 Bill Maher Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All At Once ) Musical Guest Alec Benjamin

Thursday, April 14 Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul and Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir ) Jonathan Van Ness ( Love That Story: Observations From a Gorgeously Queer Life ) Musical Guest Stromae

Friday, April 15 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.