Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of April 11th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Additionally, the show will host “Live’s Auto Week” with special segments dedicated to checking out and maintaining those four-wheeled wonders!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of April 11th-15th:

Monday, April 11 Idris Elba ( Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ) “Live’s Auto Week:” Audra Fordin (Tips for fuel efficiency)

Tuesday, April 12 Dylan Mcdermott ( FBI: Most Wanted ) Robin Roberts ( Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams ) “Live’s Auto Week:” Jen Stockburger (Car-washing pointers)

Wednesday, April 13 Hugh Laurie ( Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? ) “Live’s Auto Week:” Emme Hall (Electric cars)

Thursday, April 14 Josh Brolin ( Outer Range ) Aya Cash ( Welcome to Flatch ) “Live’s Auto Week:” Micah Muzio (Rugged and refined vehicles)

Friday, April 15 Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ( The Kardashians ) Patric Richardson aka The Laundry Guy (Springtime laundry hacks) “Live’s Auto Week:” Steve Patterson (New York International Auto Show)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.