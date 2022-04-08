“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Raven-Symoné, Leah McSweeney and More to Appear Week of April 11th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 11th-15th:

Monday, April 11 Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday ( Raven’s Home ) Two women whose near-death experiences motivated them to live intentionally Seven-year-old motivational speaker on a mission

Tuesday, April 12 Robin Roberts ( Brighter by the Day ) Lala Kent ( Give Them Lala ) Mia Armstrong (and mom Cara) on why she’s showing the world that Down syndrome is her superpower

Wednesday, April 13 Tina Knowles-Lawson ( Seven Deadly Sins ) Likolani Arthurs (New York City Ballet dancer-turned-surgeon) Maria Failla on how caring for plants can cultivate joy

Thursday, April 14 Leah McSweeney ( The Real Housewives of New York City and Chaos Theory )

Friday, April 15 Bishop T.D. Jakes and daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts Pastor Craig Duke and daughter Tiffany Group of nuns whose videos have more than 15 million views



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.