Universal Studios Hollywood’s Feature Presentation Store Featuring Super Nintendo World Merchandise is Now Open

If you are visiting Universal Studios Hollywood, there is a brand new store where you can pick up some merchandise to take home with you.

What's Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Feature Presentation store is featuring Super Nintendo World Merchandise.

This is located just inside of Universal Studios Hollywood’s main gates.

If you're looking forward to Super Mario Land in 2023, you'll be able to start showing your support with items featuring Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and more.

Super Mario Land Universal Studios: