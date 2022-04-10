GaTa Developing Animated Series “Ghetto Brilliance” for Onyx Collective

Davionte "GaTa" Ganter is hard at work on an animated series for Onxy Collective.
What’s Happening:
- Davionte "GaTa" Ganter made an announcement at a Deadline Contenders panel. It was about the FX Networks comedy that he was developing "Ghetto Brilliance". He said he's working with the Disney-owned brand during a Deadline Contenders panel about the FX Networks comedy.
- GaTa plays Dave's friend and hype man in the FXX series.
- It was said that Dave's co-creator, Dave Burd, allowed him to "live his wildest dreams".
- "I’m working on this cartoon right now, it’s in development with Onyx Collective and it’s gonna be amazing, it’s called “Ghetto Brilliance”. I just want to say this bro, I’m really living my dreams bro. I’m performing at Lollapalooza, I just had a sold out show, and [Lil] Dicky was my hype man," he said.
- GaTa has not given any details on the animated series but shares a title with the album that he released in 2017.
- Onyx Collective is a curated content line that is run by Disney, representing creators of color and underrepresented voices.
- The company is run by Freeform President Tara Duncan and its content includes Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary, "Summer of Soul," which can be streamed on Hulu.
- In the second season, you see Dave struggle with the amount of success he has been having and he reshapes his relationships with his friends.
- "We call it Dave, but the show, with the final episode," Burd said. "You think it’s gonna be about my story, but it really is GaTa’s episode. It’s true to life, I obviously am a guy chasing his dreams and going after certain things, but I’ve never done a single show without this guy. He’s one of my best friends ever and I wouldn’t be where I am without him."
- This information has been shared with us by Deadline.