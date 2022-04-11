First Look at Avengers Campus and the Worldwide Engineering Brigade at Disneyland Paris

We are given a first look at some of the new additions that will be coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Here is a first look at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade after they picked an industrial-era facility to host the creative minds at Avengers Campus.
- Tony Stark is currently putting the finishing touches on the restoration of his father Howard Stark’s old industrial facilities to turn it into Avengers Campus in Paris.
- The first group to settle into the campus is the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. This is the home to the brightest young engineering minds in the world.
- You can see the facility is covered in vintage graphics left over from Stark’s father’s era.
- These kids have decided to preserve it as a nod to the past and give the place a uniquely cool atmosphere.
- This is just one part of all the exciting things Avengers Campus will be bringing this summer.