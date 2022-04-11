First Look at Avengers Campus Industrial Artwork at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has shared a first look at some of the artwork that can be found around Avengers Campus opening at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.
What's Happening:
- As the story goes, the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) has chosen an industrial-era facility to host the creative minds at Avengers Campus.
- Tony Stark is currently putting the finishing touches on the restoration of his father Howard Stark’s old industrial facilities to turn it into Avengers Campus in France.
- You can see the facility is covered in vintage graphics left over from Stark’s father’s era.
- These kids have decided to preserve it as a nod to the past and give the place a uniquely cool atmosphere.
- This is just one part of all the exciting things Avengers Campus will be bringing this summer.