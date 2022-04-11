Marvel Announces All-Out Avengers Series

Coming this fall, there is going to be an Avengers ongoing series unlike anything in Marvel Comics history.

What's Happening:

It was announced by Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski at Fan Expo Philadelphia that there would be a brand new Avengers ongoing series coming in September.

It's going to take readers directly into the exciting missions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

All-Out Avengers will be written by award-winning novelist Derek Landy.

He is known for his work on the recent Captain America and Iron Man limited series.

Landy is going to be joined by Greg Land, who is a superstar artist. Over the years, he has brought some of Marvel's most memorable battles to life.

Landy and Land will have readers in the middle of some of the stories most intense adventures to date.

The first issue will star many of your favorite characters, such as Avengers–Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Blade

They will overcome struggles to solve crazy situations caused by a deadly new Marvel villainess.

