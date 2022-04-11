New Show Canty & Carlin Will Debut on ESPN Radio

Chris Carlin is joining Chris Canty on Radio’s National Weekday Afternoon Lineup.
What's Happening:
- Chris Canty who is an award-winning host and Super Bowl XLVI Champion with the New York Giants along with Chris Carlin will debut a new national show called ‘Canty & Carlin’ from 3-7 p.m.
- This will be a part of ESPN Radio’s weekday afternoon lineup, which begins Monday, April 25th.
- The duo will share with listeners their unique insight on the day's events, breaking news and get fans ready for the night’s action with the latest updates, analysis and so much more.
- There will also be a lineup of guests across sports and entertainment regularly.
- "I’m fired up to work with Carlin. We were able to establish chemistry going back to our days working at 98.7FM in New York," said Canty. "He’s a pro’s pro that puts in the work to be at his best and also bring out the best in others. We both take sports seriously, but we won’t take ourselves seriously. We’ll keep our audience informed, make them think and hopefully get a few laughs along the way."
- Carlin said, "I’m thrilled to be part of the national lineup for ESPN Radio, especially to be working alongside a pro like Chris. ESPN has been a great fit for me these last few years and I can’t wait to continue my career with the network. Chris and I both have strong points of view. I know we will have fun getting into the details with the players and fans who share our lifelong passion for sports."
- Amanda Gifford, vice president, content strategy and audio, added, "Chris Canty and Chris Carlin both bring strong expertise, perspective and opinion as well as great energy to every show and topic they discuss. We’re excited to be able to have them together on a national platform and for fans to enjoy this new duo every afternoon."
About Chris Carlin:
- Carlin is an Emmy-winning host who has been hosting his own show on 98.7FM ESPN New York since 2019.
- Before ESPN New York, Carlin had already been a part of the New York sports TV and radio scene for over a decade.
- He has hosted New York Mets pre and post-game shows and a debate show called "Loudmouths" on SNY.
- Carlin hosted a TV special on SNY, "Scandal in Sayreville," which gave an investigative look at the bullying scandal in Sayreville, NJ. This received national attention and won a New York Emmy.
- Last but not least, he's also the voice of Rutgers football and has been since 2004.
About Chris Canty:
- Canty had also moved to ESPN from the New York station.
- He had been co-hosting ESPN radio's afternoon drive slot since September 2021.
- Before that, he appeared with DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg in New York, where they were multiple-time winners of the New York State Broadcasters Association’s Outstanding Radio Show award.
- Canty won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-2015), the New York Giants (2009-2012), and the Dallas Cowboys (2005-2008).
- He started the The Chris Canty Foundation, which enhances the total development of youth in the community by using the platform of sports to affect positive change in children's lives through mentoring and education.