Walker Scobell Cast in Lead Role for Disney+ Series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+ has cast actor Walker Scobell as the lead role according to Variety.

What's Happening:

Back in January, the series adaptation of the Rick Riordan book series was ordered from the streamer.

This is a live-action show that tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell).

He is just coming to terms with his newfound super powers when Zeus accused him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Percy now must travel across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

When asked how Percy is described, he is a smart and compassionate kid. He has a sharp sense of humor. He will always see himself as an outsider because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He is impulsive and rambunctious and gets angry quickly when things seem unfair. Although he is quick to be angry, he is an affectionate son and a true friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about.

He wants to find a place to fit in.

The Percy Jackson book series is made up of The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian. Riordan has also published the companion book The Demigod Files as well as The Demigod Diaries . Both Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters became featured films, with Logan Lerman starring as Jackson.

The films together grossed over $425 million worldwide.