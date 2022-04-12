‘Abbott Elementary’ Donates to Help Those in Need with Feeding America

Warner Bros. Television is donating to help those who are in need and going through tough times. This is just in time for the Season 1 finale of the hit ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." Variety shared more.

What's Happening:

Warner Bros. Television is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America.

Together with the donation, the show’s Think Outside the (Lunch) Box campaign wants to raise awareness about food needs with a week-long series on social media.

From April 11th through April 15th, Warner Bros. TV will be partnering with influencer chefs Eitan Bernath and Ahmad Alzahbi to create lunch box meals while discussing the impacts of food insecurity.

Every dollar donated to Feed America will provide at least ten meals to families who are in need. This will help provide for those in food banks.

"Elevating the issue of food insecurity is essential in the fight to end hunger," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television, ABC/Disney and the ‘Abbott Elementary’ team for joining us to help ensure that our neighbors facing hunger get the meals that they need."

To learn how you can help or to donate, visit feedingamerica.org/abbottelementary

About "Abbott Elementary":