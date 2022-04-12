The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals Struggle to Find Peace As Judgment Day Nears In The Marvel Universe This Summer

The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals will struggle to find peace as Judgment Day towers over the Marvel Universe this summer!

This summer, the Marvel Universe will be judged by a power greater than anything they’ve encountered before in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the latest Marvel Comics crossover event. Written by mastermind creator Kieron Gillen and drawn by the epically talented Valerio Schiti, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY will find the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals embroiled in a deadly conflict.

Kicking off after the Eternals boldly attack mutantkind's new home on Krakoa, this complex saga will pay off various plot threads that have defined these franchises in recent years including mutantkind's newfound immortality, the Eternals' discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers intense dealings with the Celestials. The event will have a massive impact on the characters involved and their stories moving forward and fans can get their first hint of the full scope of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY right now by learning more about the event's issues and tie-ins set to debut in July.