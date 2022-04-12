Limited Edition Milkshake ‘The Easter Basket’ at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

For those who have a sweet tooth, you will want to try this limited edition milkshake just in time for Easter.

What's Happening:

For a limited time only, you will be able to purchase a new milkshake called "The Easter Basket."

This will be at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk.

You will only have from April 15th to April 18th to try it out.

It was created by the same award-winning culinary team behind all of the delicious handcrafted milkshakes in the restaurant.

The Easter basket features a light pineapple flavor and is topped with whipped cream and classic Easter treats like Peeps, a Chocolate Passionfruit Creme egg and jelly beans.

There are green-dyed coconut shavings, which are there to visually represent grass in the Easter Basket.

It is a very festive and great way to celebrate Easter this weekend.