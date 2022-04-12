Lucasfilm Announced New Series Star Wars Galactic Pals

Lucasfilm announces Star Wars Galactic Pals, which is a brand new series of animated micro-shorts. Starwars.com gave us all of the details.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars Galactic Pals is a brand new animated micro-short. The first two episodes are already available on StarWarsKids.com.
- This is a spin-off of the adventure of the droid SF-R3 ("Aree") in Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, Galactic Pals joins M1-RE ("Miree"), another member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, as she studies ornery Ortolans, fussy Hutts, scavenging Jawas, and more creatures and aliens aboard the Youngling Care Space Station.
- "Building on the success of Aree’s adventures educating the viewer about the creatures of the Star Wars galaxy, we saw an opportunity to showcase some of the galaxy’s younger inhabitants as well," says Jason Stein, creative executive in Animation Development & Production. "Caring for such a group of young creatures and aliens poses particular challenges that required a specialized member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts to handle them, leading to the creation of Miree and her camera droid Cam-E."
- Miree takes on new cases and educates viewers about the unique things that make each youngling special.
- "With each short, Miree shares her knowledge with wit, charm, and humor that aims to inspire curiosity and interaction," Steins adds. "Miree’s positivity invites fans to engage with these younglings while celebrating what makes them each unique and loveable."
- In this new series, Miree will look after many different younglings in the Galactic Universe, such as Ewoks, Wookiees, Ortolans, Huttlets, Jawas, Rodians, Gamorreans, Gungans, as well as tauntauns, rancors, porgs, and Loth-cats.
- There are also new plush Star Wars Galactic Pals now available at Target.
- There will be 12 episodes, with the first six released every Tuesday through April 26th.
- The additional episodes will be released later in the year.
- You can see the trailer below.