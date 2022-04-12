Photos: Chick Chick Chicken Now Open at Universal Studios Hollywood + More CityWalk Updates

Earlier this month, Universal Studios Hollywood opened a new eatery in Universal CityWalk, amusingly called Chick Chick Chicken. Yesterday, we had the chance to take a look at this delicious new quick service eatery.

Chick Chick Chicken is a casual dining experience with a variety of hand breaded chicken dishes. The restaurant combines a colorful presentation with a nostalgic feeling that highlights exciting, yet familiar flavors. From traditional to the hottest Nashville hot, Chick Chick Chicken serves up a unique sandwich experience.

The new location can be found on the far end of Universal CityWalk near the Universal Studios Hollywood entrance and right next to the Universal Studios Store.

The main items are a Nashville Hot N’ Spicy Sandwich, Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich, Asian Style Chicken Sandwich and Classic and Hot N’ Spicy Chicken Tenders. The prices are for just the entrees themselves, but you can order additional sides as well.

Guests are given a pager with the eatery’s cute logo when they order.

10/10 for the packaging efforts.

While we’re at CityWalk, let’s check out the progress on the upcoming West Coast version of the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium.

Taking over for the former Hard Rock Cafe, the new West Coast version of the popular Universal Orlando restaurant is coming soon!

A photo opportunity was set-up nearby the Universal CityWalk AMC promoting DreamWorks’ new film The Bad Guys.

E.T. says: Chick Chick Chicken is now open at Universal CityWalk!