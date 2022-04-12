20th Century Studios’ Original Movie “The Princess” to Premiere July 1st on Hulu

Hulu has set a July 1st premiere date for The Princess, an original movie from 20th Century Studios.

What’s Happening:

The Princess will stream exclusively on Disney’s direct-to-consumer platforms: Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

An action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world, The Princess is directed by Le-Van Kiet ( Furie ) and stars Emmy Award nominee Joey King ( The Act , The Kissing Booth ) as the skilled and formidable young royal.

is directed by Le-Van Kiet ( ) and stars Emmy Award nominee Joey King ( , ) as the skilled and formidable young royal. When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

The film stars Joey King , Dominic Cooper ( Preacher ), Olga Kurylenko ( Black Widow ) and Veronica Ngo ( The Old Guard ).

The Princess is directed by Le-Van Kiet, written by Ben Lustig (The Thirst) & Jake Thornton (Final Fantasy) and produced by Neal H. Moritz (the Fast and Furious franchise), Toby Jaffe (Total Recall) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick), with Joey King and Guy Riedel serving as executive producers.