Disney on Broadway shared on their Youtube page a tribute to actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried.
What’s Happening:
- Disney on Broadway shared on Youtube a video of how they honored Gilbert Gottfried.
- The caption read: “We dedicate tonight’s performance to the incredible Gilbert Gottfried, the original voice of Iago in the 1992 animated film, Aladdin. Thank you for your voice, your talent and your influence in Agrabah. You will be missed.”
- You can see the video below.
About Gilbert Gottfried:
- Gilbert Gottfried passed away on April 12th, 2022 at the age of 67.
- He was born on February 28th, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York.
- He started doing stand-up comedy at the age of 15 and, when he was 25, joined the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’.
- Although his stand-up comedy routine was not family friendly, Disney fans loved him as the voice of Iago from the 1992 animated feature ‘Aladdin’ as well as theme park attractions like The Enchanted Tiki Room at Magic Kingdom.
- He was known for having a voice that you could recognize anywhere.
- Gilbert Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Kravitz, and their children Lily and Max, as well as his sister Karen and nephew Graham.