What’s Happening:

Disney on Broadway shared on Youtube a video of how they honored Gilbert Gottfried.

The caption read: “We dedicate tonight’s performance to the incredible Gilbert Gottfried, the original voice of Iago in the 1992 animated film, Aladdin . Thank you for your voice, your talent and your influence in Agrabah. You will be missed.”

About Gilbert Gottfried: