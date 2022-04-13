There are so many things to do in Central Florida, but did you know that you could see a real space launch in person? About an hour drive from Central Florida is Merritt Island, where you can visit the Kennedy Space Center. There is a rocket launch happening this month, and there are special ticket packages available.

What's Happening:

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Launch is happening on April 23rd, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.

Astronauts will launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft to begin a six-month expedition to the International Space Station.

Although there are many places you can view this launch from, there are special tickets available that can get you closer to the action as well as with extra perks.

Packages Available (According to the Website):

Feel the Heat Launch Viewing Package:

Get as close to the launch pad as possible. From here, you will see the rocket leave the pad from across the Banana Creek! Plus, gain exclusive access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center exhibits and attractions.

Where: Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area at the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Distance: Approximately 3.9 miles/6.27 kilometers

Price: $250 plus tax, available online only

Two day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Bus transportation through NASA’s gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Real-time launch commentary from a space-expert

Complimentary meal

Complimentary premium souvenir

A commemorative launch card, badge and lanyard

Digital photo of your party

Important Information:

Check-in for Feel the Heat begins at 2:45 AM on the morning of April 23rd. Bus boarding begins at 3:00 AM and ends by 4:30 AM.

Plan for increased traffic due to launch operations. The visitor complex opens to package holders only at 3:00 AM.

Launch viewing packages support two launch attempts and a 2nd daily admission ticket included in each package is valid to use within 30 days after the launch date.

Your first admission of your launch viewing package is valid for visitor complex entry all day on April 23rd. If you can, return to the visitor complex after the launch during normal operations to explore the rest of our attractions!

Launch viewing packages are for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is not responsible for the launch’s status or schedule.

Please review the Scrub Policy.

You can find out more or purchase tickets here

Feel the Fun Launch Viewing Package:

Atlantis North Lawn viewing is perfect for the entire family, with entertaining activities as you prepare for the launch attempt. From here, you will see the launch as soon as the rocket clears the tree line.

Where: Atlantis North Lawn, to the left when approaching Space Shuttle Atlantis

Distance: Approximately 6.7 miles/ 10.8 kilometers from the launch pad

Price: $149 plus tax, available online only

Two day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Entertaining activities for the entire family

Real-time launch video and audio feed, with live commentary from a space-expert

Catered meal

Complimentary souvenir, and a commemorative launch card, badge and lanyard

Digital photo of your party

Important Information: