April 22nd is Earth Day and it is coming up soon. Both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California are going to have limited edition options inspired by the world around us.

What's Happening:

Disney Planet Possible is dedicated to reducing the environmental footprint, supporting different conservation efforts and finding ways to help the Earth.

Disney is celebrating with delicious culinary delights. From the Honey Bee Cupcake at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Not only are there these Earth Day theme treats, but Disney Parks and resorts have been offering plant-based options all year round.

Plant-based options are not only delicious but good for the environment as they help reduce carbon footprints and enhance biodiversity.

Disney chefs have collaborated with Impossible to bring some delicious choices for guests while expanding their commitment to bringing plant-based options in creative ways.

Below are the options that will be available from Disney Parks Blog

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park:

Pizzafari and Flame Tree Barbecue: (available on Mobile Order through April 28)

Flamingo Cupcake: Strawberry cake filled with strawberry compote and crowned with guava frosting, strawberry crisp pearls, and white-chocolate wings



Dawa Bar:

Lion’s Fury: Jungle juice, Red Stag Bourbon Whiskey, Fireball Whiskey Floater, and a fiery glow cube (available through April 28)

Tiger Tail Pale Ale: Celebrating Florida’s tiger swallowtail butterfly, this pale ale features notes of passionfruit, strawberry, and grapefruit (available through April 28)

Dino Diner: (available through April 28)

Sea Turtle: Frozen blue raspberry and frozen lemonade with a wave of blue cotton candy on top

Isle of Java: (available through April 28)

Red Crowned Cane: Frozen Coke with frozen cherry and a crown of cotton candy

Restaurantosaurus Lounge:

Crave the Wave: Refreshing vodka, blue curaçao, lemonade, and a lemon wheel (available through April 28)

Tiger Tail Pale Ale: Celebrating Florida’s tiger swallowtail butterfly, this pale ale features notes of passionfruit, strawberry, and grapefruit (available through April 28)

Creature Comforts and Restaurantosaurus: (available on Mobile Order through April 28)

Honey Bee Cupcake: Orange cake, honey Bavarian filling, honey frosting, and a white chocolate honeycomb

Terra Treats: (available through April 28)

Loggerhead: Sprite and Granny Smith apple syrup over ice with a gummy worm, sugar lime rim, and souvenir glow cube (non-alcoholic)

Satu’li Canteen: (available on Mobile Order through April 28)

Kiwi Margarita: Kiwi Monin syrup with lime juice, sour mix, and Tcorazon Tequila Blanco

Thirsty River Bar:

Yeti Sunset: Jack Daniels whiskey, strawberry monin, and lychee lemonade (available through April 28)

Tiger Tail Pale Ale: Celebrating Florida’s tiger swallowtail butterfly, this pale ale features notes of passionfruit, strawberry, and grapefruit (available through April 28)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:

The Mara: (available on April 22)

Plant (Based) in Boot: Chocolate Spice Cake with Coconut Ganache in a Chocolate Boot (Plant-based) (New)

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn:

BoardWalk Bakery: (available on Mobile Order from April 18 through 22)

Garden Cupcake: Lemon cupcake with a lemon curd filling topped with vanilla buttercream and white chocolate ladybug (New)

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park:

River Belle Terrace: (available April 21 through 25)

Corn on a Cob Succotash: “Butter”-poached corn, edamame purée, and chili oil (Plant-based) (New)

Plant-based Chili & Cornbread Skillet: Chili beans, corn cake, “sour cream,” and green onions (Plant-based) (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

GCH Craftsman Grill: (available on Mobile Order through April 30)

Earth Day Hot Dog: Hot dog of the month special featuring plant-based sausage, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, and onions topped with green goddess dressing, edible flowers, and served with fruit (Plant-based) (New)