Marvel Shares First Glimpse of Hellfire Gala Looks Ahead of This Summer’s Event

This June, mutantkind is hosting another night of captivating drama, high stakes action, and exposed secrets in “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1.” Making sure your favorite characters hit Krakoa’s Green Carpet in style, superstar artist Russell Dauterman is back leading a handful of the industry’s most inventive artists in redefining Marvel fashion.

Dauterman will contribute 11 new looks, the majority of which will also be featured on variant covers throughout the month of June.

At last year’s Hellfire Gala, fans were mesmerized by jaw-dropping fashion moments from Emma Frost’s dazzling trio of Dauterman-designed pieces to Colossus’ unforgettable look by artist Lucas Werneck.

This year will be no different – only this time around, mutants won’t be the only ones making fashion statements!

The Hellfire Gala will be a night packed with repercussions for the entire Marvel Universe, and heroes from every corner will be in attendance.

Take a peek at Dauterman’s original design sheets below as well as the Scarlet Witch design above.

Wolverine

Doctor Doom

She-Hulk

Gambit

Spider-Man

Black Widow

Havok

Magik

Synch

Iceman

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more Hellfire Gala reveals and don’t miss “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1” when it hits stands in June.

