Marvel Studios Recognized with Seal of Authentic Representation for Inclusion of Makkari and Echo

Eternals and Hawkeye have each earned the Seal of Authentic Representation from the Ruderman Family Foundation, which advocates for the full inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

and have each earned the Seal of Authentic Representation from the Ruderman Family Foundation, which advocates for the full inclusion of people with disabilities in society. The Seal recognizes movies and television shows that feature actors with disabilities in roles with at least five lines of dialogue.

featured Makkari and feature Echo. Both of those characters are deaf. Both Lauren Ridloff, who played Makkari, and Alaqua Cox, who played Echo, are deaf. Cox also uses a prosthetic leg.

Cox is also set to receive her own spinoff series, simply titled Echo.

What they’re saying: