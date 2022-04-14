New Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril Attraction Key

If you're an Indiana Jones fan, you will want to be able to have this collector's item.
What's Happening:
- There will be a 30th anniversary collectible key available to guests at Disneyland Paris.
- The Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril Attraction Key will be available Friday, April 22nd, 2022.
- It is a limited edition and the price is 27€.
- It was a discovery made by Dr. Jones at the Temple of Peril, but he wants to invite you to share in his riches.
- You can book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App next Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. "Last chance" tickets will be on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m.
- All sales will be at the Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost (Adventureland) at 10 a.m.
- There will be a limit of two units per transaction, and the original Lineberty ticket will be required.